WBJEE 2021 registration begins: Check details here

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Feb 23: The WBJEE 2021 registration has begun. More details are available on the official website.

Interested candidates can apply for the WBJEE 2021 online on or before March 23 2021 until 5 pm. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 11 2021 in two shifts.

The mathematic paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the physics and chemistry paper will be conducted between 2 pm to 4 pm. The admit card for the WBJEE 2021 is expected to be released on July 6 2021.

For the engineering courses the educational qualification is: Class 12th with physics and mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer application/ technical vocational subject as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. Candidates should have obtained at least 45% marks (40% for candidates belonging to reserved categories) in the above three subjects taken together. Candidates should have also passed the English paper in class 12th with at least 30% marks.

For the pharmacy course the educational qualification is: Class 12th physics, chemistry, maths/ biology as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. Candidates must have obtained 45% marks in the three subjects. Aspirants should also have passed the English paper with a minimum of 30% marks. To apply, candidates can go to wbjeeb.nic.in.