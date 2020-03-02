  • search
    WBCHSE Higher Secondary admit card 2020 date: Download date sheet here

    Kolkata, Mar 02: The WBCHSE Higher Secondary admit card 2020 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The admit card for the Uccha Madhyamik or Class 12 exam will be released on March 3 2020. The admit card or hall ticket will be distributed from the board office in Kolkata to the respective schools.

    The exam will begin on March 12 and will go on for a period of 16 days. Each day only one paper will be held for the Class 12 exams. The exams will begin at 10 am and go on until 1.15 pm. The first 15 minutes would be dedicated to reading of the question paper.

    WBCHSE Higher Secondary exam date sheet:

    Thursday, March 12: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

    Saturday, March 14: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

    Monday, March 16: Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

    Tuesday, March 17: Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES- Vocational Subjects

    Wednesday, March 18- Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

    Thursday, March 19- Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

    Saturday, March 21- Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

    Monday, March 23- Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

    Wednesday, March 25- Chemistry, Economics, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

    Friday, March 27- Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 11:05 [IST]
