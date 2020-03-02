WBCHSE Higher Secondary admit card 2020 date: Download date sheet here

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 02: The WBCHSE Higher Secondary admit card 2020 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card for the Uccha Madhyamik or Class 12 exam will be released on March 3 2020. The admit card or hall ticket will be distributed from the board office in Kolkata to the respective schools.

The exam will begin on March 12 and will go on for a period of 16 days. Each day only one paper will be held for the Class 12 exams. The exams will begin at 10 am and go on until 1.15 pm. The first 15 minutes would be dedicated to reading of the question paper.

WBCHSE Higher Secondary exam date sheet:

Thursday, March 12: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

Saturday, March 14: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

Monday, March 16: Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

Tuesday, March 17: Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES- Vocational Subjects

Wednesday, March 18- Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

Thursday, March 19- Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

Saturday, March 21- Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

Monday, March 23- Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

Wednesday, March 25- Chemistry, Economics, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

Friday, March 27- Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.