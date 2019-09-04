  • search
    Kolkata, Sep 04: The WB Warder Recruitment Exam admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card for the warder/female warder has been released and the recruitment was announced in February this year. There are 816 vacancies in all of which 695 were for male candidates and 121 were for female candidates.

    WB Warder Recruitment Exam admit card 2019: Exam date and pattern

    The written exam will be conducted on September 15 2019 and the same would be for a one hour duration. The admit card is available on wbpolice.gov.in.

    How to download WB Warder Recruitment exam admit card 2019:

    • Go to wbpolice.gov.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 7:22 [IST]
