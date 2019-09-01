  • search
    WB Police Final result 2018 for SI, Lady SI posts, how to check in offline, online mode

    Kolkata, Sep 01: The WB Police Final result 2018 for SI, Lady SI posts has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The list of provisionally selected candidates is also available on the notice board of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The notice board is available at West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), Araksha Bhawan (Ground Floor), Block - DJ, Sector - II, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700091. The results are available on wbpolice.gov.in.

    How to check WB Police Final Result 2018 for SI, Lady SI posts:

    • Go to wbpolice.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

