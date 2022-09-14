ED issues fresh summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's kin after wrong notice calls her at midnight

WBJEE Counselling 2022 schedule released: How to apply, schedule, list of documents

BJP's Nabanna Chalo throws traffic out of gear in Kolkata

WB: Mother-son duo found dead in Kalyani

Kolkata

pti-PTI

Kalyani, Sep 14: The bodies of a 34-year-old man and his mother were found hanging in their home in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Subhadip Mandal and his mother Anju Mandal (65) were found at their home in Kalyani's B-10 area on Tuesday, they said.

A suicide note was found near the bodies, stating that no one was responsible for their deaths, police said.

The bodies were found by Subhadip's father Biswanath Mondal after he returned home from bank, they said.

J&K: BJP leader found hanging from tree in Kathua

Police said the mother-son duo was suffering from depression after Biswanath was diagnosed with colon cancer.

An investigation was underway, they said.