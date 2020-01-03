  • search
    WB: Major explosion in firecracker factory in Naihati, 5 killed

    Kolkata, Jan 03: Five persons were killed in a tragic incident of an explosion at a firecracker factory in Naihati area of ​​North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Friday.

    Fire tenders have reached the spot.

    Reportedly, a major explosion occurred in a cracker factory today and the intensity of the explosion was so high that it blew away the roof and ceiling of the shade and shook building of its 10 kms radius at Debok under Naihati, according to the UNI report.

    Police and fire rescue team are at the spot and trying to douse the fire after which the cops will start the investigation.

    23 dead, many injured after blast in Punjab firecracker factory

    Five people have died so far in the incident.

    In 2018, in similar incident, one person died and 12 were injured when a fire broke out at a fireworks factory in South 24 Parganas district's Sonarpur area of West Bengal.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 17:20 [IST]
