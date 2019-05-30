  • search
    WB Board 12th VOC result 2019: Why official website may be slow

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, May 30: The WB Board 12th VOC result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted from February 12 to 22 2019. Students are advised to be patient once the results are declared as there would be heavy load on the servers as a result of which the website may be slow. The results would be declared from 2 pm onwards. The results once declared will be available on wbscvet.nic.in.

    How to check EB Board 12th VOC result 2019:

    • Go to wbscvet.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout
