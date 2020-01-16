WB: After Asansol, another BJP office set ablaze in Bankura

Bankura, Jan 16: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office was set ablaze in Chandai Gram area in Bankura district on Wednesday night. The BJP has alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is behind the incident.

On Sunday, another BJP office in Salanpur village in Asansol, West Bengal was set ablaze on. BJP accused TMC behind the incident. Police begun an investigation in the case earlier.

The BJP's Asansol constituency is represented by noted Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo, who is the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in the Union Council of Ministers.

Earlier, The workers of the BJP who were carrying out a pro-CAA rally in Asansol were stopped by the police a couple of days ago.

Last year, BJP leadership claimed that two party supporters and a minor suffered bullet injuries when police opened fire at them during a clash with TMC activists at Patrasayar in Bankura district.