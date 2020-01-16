  • search
    WB: After Asansol, another BJP office set ablaze in Bankura

    Bankura, Jan 16: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office was set ablaze in Chandai Gram area in Bankura district on Wednesday night. The BJP has alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is behind the incident.

    On Sunday, another BJP office in Salanpur village in Asansol, West Bengal was set ablaze on. BJP accused TMC behind the incident. Police begun an investigation in the case earlier.

    The BJP's Asansol constituency is represented by noted Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo, who is the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in the Union Council of Ministers.

    A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office was set blaze at Salanpur Achragram in Asansol district of West Bengal
      Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut makes shocking claim, says Indira Gandhi used to meet Don Karim Lala

      Earlier, The workers of the BJP who were carrying out a pro-CAA rally in Asansol were stopped by the police a couple of days ago.

      BJP's Salanpur in Asansol office set ablaze, party blames TMC

      Last year, BJP leadership claimed that two party supporters and a minor suffered bullet injuries when police opened fire at them during a clash with TMC activists at Patrasayar in Bankura district.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 12:34 [IST]
