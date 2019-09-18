SAIL jobs: SAIL notification for 95 Proficiency Training vacancies for nurses out

  • search
    By Vishal S
    Kolkata, Sep 18: SAIL recruitment notification for 95 Proficiency Training openings for qualified nurses is out on the official website and the last date to apply is September 30. SAIL walk-in-interview for Proficiency Trainee posts is on October 1, 2019 at DSP Main Hospital, Durgapur.

    Proficiency Training of Nurses openings are for SAIL's Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) Hospital. The education qualification requirement for the candidates aspiring for these nursing vacancies in SAIL is B.Sc. (Nursing) or Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery.

    SAIL recruitment notification for 95 Proficiency Training openings

    "Candidates may send scanned copy of the duly filled in application form to dspintake@saildsp.co.in through email latest by 30/09/2019 (within 5:00 P.M). The engagement is purely for the purpose of "Proficiency Training' and will not entitle the trainee to stake a claim forappointment in Durgapur Steel Plant in any manner whatsoever," the SAIL official notification states.

    SAIL Proficiency Trainee recruitment notification for nurses' download: Click Here

    SAIL Proficiency Trainee application form download: Click Here

    [SAIL Jobs: SAIL Recruitment for 202 Executive/Non-Executive vacancies underway: How to apply]

    SAIL walk-in-interview date, how to apply:

    • Visit sailcareers.com
    • Under jobs sections, there is a sub-heading called Durgapur Steel Plant. Here, click on "PROFICIENCY TRAINING OF NURSES IN DSP HOSPITAL"
    • Read the notification thoroughly and take printout of the annexure section.
    • Fill up the form and get it scanned.
    • Candidates should send scanned copy of the duly filled in application to dspintake@saildsp.co.in.

    Appear for the walk-in-interview with documents mentioned in the notification at:

    • Date and time of SAIL walk-in-interview: 01/10/2019 (October 10, 2019) between 10:00 am to 5 pm.
    • Venue: Director's Conference Hall, DSP Main Hospital, Durgapur-713205
    • Contact person: Mr. S. Chowdhury, Dy. Manager (Pers -M&HS), Contact no.-9434792872

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
