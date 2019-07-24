Nurse jobs: WBHRB recruitment for 8159 Staff Nurse vacancies underway; Last date July 29

  • search
    Kolkata, July 15: WBHRB Staff Nurse recruitment for 8159 openings is underway and just five day are remaining to apply for these West Bengal govt jobs. The 8159 nurse jobs were announced by the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB). As per the recruitment notification, 8159 Staff Nurse Grade II vacancies are up for grabs.

    WBHRB Staff Nurse application process began on July 19, 2019 and the last date to apply is July 29, 2019.

    WBHRB Staff Nurse jobs salary, WBHRB nurse recruitment notification:

    Candidates in the age group of 18-39 can apply. Candidates must have completed GNM / Basic B.Sc (Nursing) / Post B.Sc. (Nursing) the course passed from any Nursing Training School / College of Nursing recognized by both the Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council. A preliminary examination would be held to shortlist candidates.

    WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade-2 jobs official notification: Click Here

    How to apply for WBHRB Staff Nurse jobs:

    www.wbhrb.in

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 6:48 [IST]
