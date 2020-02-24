New deadline set for self inspection of answer scripts of Class 12 board exams

  • search
    Kolkata, Feb 24: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has set a deadline for candidates, who have been allowed to inspect their Class 12 Board exams answer scripts, and asked them to appear at the Council by February 28. Earlier, students could get their answer sheets reviewed after due appeal but there was no scope for self- inspection. In a notification dated February 20, WBCHSE president Mahua Das asked all the applicants, who have been asked to inspect their answer scripts, to come for self-inspection at Vidyasagar Bhavan, the venue chosen by the Council.

    "It is hereby notified that all valid applicants who have been communicated to inspect their answer scripts, have to visit Vidyasagar Bhavan to inspect their answer scripts within 28th of February, 2020," the notification, a copy of which was made available on Saturday, said.

    No request for self-inspection will be entertained after the mentioned date, it said.

    In July 2019, in the wake of many candidates complaining of getting marks below expectations, the Council had announced that Class 12 students, who had appeared for their Board exams that year, would be able to apply for self- inspection of their answer scripts.

    The move was necessitated to ensure transparency in the process and enable students to know the correct answers and how their answers were evaluated, Mr Das had said at that time.

    "This will also dispel misgivings among the disgruntled students," she had said.

    An online interface was available at the Council's website from July 5, 2019, and it enabled the students to apply for inspection of their answer scripts.

    After submitting an online application on a prescribed format, within six months after declaration of the examination results, the students were asked to visit the Council's office on a specific date.

    The results of 2019 Higher Secondary examinations were declared on May 27.

