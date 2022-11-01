Man rapes 8-year-old to use her blood for removing obstacles to his marriage

YouTube
    Bankura, Nov 01: A 37-year-old man in West Bengal’s Bankura district allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl so that he can get blood from her private parts which, he believed, would help remove obstacles for his marriage, police said on Monday.

    The accused man who is a private tutor, and his advisor, a tantrik, were arrested. The incident occurred in a village under Bishnupur police station.

    Police said that the man was anxious about marriage as he was getting old when he was advised by the tantrik that if he can bring a cloth soaked in blood from the private part of a minor girl, his problems could be solved.

    The accused, a private tutor, then raped her student who studies in class 2 in order to get the desired blood, police said. After the girl told her parents what had happened, she was taken to a hospital and a complaint was lodged against the tutor.

    The teacher was arrested last week while the tantrik was taken into custody by the police on Sunday. Police said the child is stable now.

    X