    Mamata likely to visit Chennai for WB Governor's family function

    Kolkata, Oct 26: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to pay a visit to Governor La Ganesan's Chennai residence to attend a family function, an official said on Wednesday.

    Banerjee has been invited by Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3, he said. "She is expected to attend the function," he told PTI.

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

    Several senior political leaders have been invited to the Chennai programme, too, the official added.

