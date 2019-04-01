Kolkata: Century-old Wari Athletic club gutted in early morning fire

Kolkata, Apr 01: A century-old athletic club in central Kolkata's maidan area was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out on Monday morning, police said.

The cause of the blaze, which erupted at Wari Athletic Club around 5.40 am, is yet to be ascertained, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said, adding, four fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire was brought under control by 6.10 am, he said.

"It can be a result of a short circuit. We are trying to find out the actual reason," the officer said.

An attendant of the club suffered minor injuries due to the blaze and has been taken to hospital, police said.

"The fire damaged the entire club tent. The trophies, kits of players, documents, television sets... everything was gutted," Wari Athletic Club's general secretary Prabir Chakraborty told PTI.

