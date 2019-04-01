  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kolkata: Century-old Wari Athletic club gutted in early morning fire

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 01: A century-old athletic club in central Kolkata's maidan area was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out on Monday morning, police said.

    The cause of the blaze, which erupted at Wari Athletic Club around 5.40 am, is yet to be ascertained, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said, adding, four fire tenders were pressed into service.

    Kolkata: Century-old Wari Athletic club gutted in early morning fire
    Representational Image

    The fire was brought under control by 6.10 am, he said.

    Delhi: Fire in plastic godown in Burari, no casualty reported

    "It can be a result of a short circuit. We are trying to find out the actual reason," the officer said.

    An attendant of the club suffered minor injuries due to the blaze and has been taken to hospital, police said.

    "The fire damaged the entire club tent. The trophies, kits of players, documents, television sets... everything was gutted," Wari Athletic Club's general secretary Prabir Chakraborty told PTI.

    PTI

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    kolkata fire kolkata police

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue