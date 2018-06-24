English

Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata due to windshield crack

    An IndiGo flight 6E345 Kolkata-Banglore with 178 Passengers on board, returned to Kolkata's Netaji Subhash International on Sunday due to windshield crack.

    Flight 6E-345 made a safe landing at 10.34am after ATS declared "local standby" at the airport.

    On June 17, over 365 passengers also had a similar narrow escape as two bird hits were reported from Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

    Two planes one of SpiceJet and another of Indigo suffered bird hits after which the aircraft underwent heavy turbulence.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 13:49 [IST]
