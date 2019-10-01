Important update on Calcutta University B.Com Second Semester result 2019

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Oct 01: The Calcutta University B.Com Second Semester result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the Honours, General and Major streams have been released. Prior to this the university had released the provisional pre-publication status of marks for BA and B.Sc, part-II majors on September 12.

Candidates have been advised to download the marks statement and keep it safe until the official statement is released by the university. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check result: http://wbresults.nic.in/curesult2019/cures_bcom_hgm_s2_19.htm

How to check Calcutta University B.Com Second Semester result 2019:

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout