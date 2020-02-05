  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Group D staff recruitment in West Bengal: Check vacancy details

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 05: With civic polls due later this year, the TMC dispensation has decided to fill up over thousand vacancies in government departments and municipalities, sources said on Tuesday.

    The state cabinet, during its meeting on Monday,agreed to recruit group D staff and lower division clerks for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Durgapur Municipal Corporation and the agricultural department.

    Group D staff recruitment in West Bengal: Check vacancy details

    It also gave its nod to fill up vacancies in the transport department, albeit on a contractual basis, the government sources said.

    Altogether, 487 drivers and 394 conductors will be recruited over the next few weeks in the department, as per the decision of the cabinet, one of the sources said.

    Over 200 posts in the KMDA and 161 in Durgapur Municipal Corporation are currently lying vacant, he said.

    "Most of these 161 vacancies in the Durgapur Municipal Corporation are for engineers, group-D and veterinary medicine staff. A recruitment drive will be conducted for Nabadwip Municipality and Panskura Municipality before the civic polls," the source added.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    west bengal recruitment

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 7:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X