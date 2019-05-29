  • search
    Fire breaks out at Park Circus in Kolkata; 12 fire tenders at spot

    By PTI
    Kolkata, May 29: A fire broke out at a godown in Park Circus area of south Kolkata Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

    At least 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, the official said.

    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze.

    Crackdown on coaching centres: Strict checking in NCR to assess compliance of fire safety norms

    An officer of Kolkata Police said that there was no casualty in the incident.

    There is no report of anyone trapped in the blaze, he said.

    The facility is situated near railway tracks in Sealdah South section of Eastern Railway.

    Train services were not affected due to the fire since the godown is situated at a safe distance from the south section tracks, ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
