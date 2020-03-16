Direct link to download West Bengal Police Staff officer cum instructor admit card 2020

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 16: The West Bengal. Police Staff officer cum instructor admit card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be held on March 29 2020 from 12 noon to 1.30 pm. "All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS," the board said in a statement.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity. Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board," the statement also read. The admit card is available on wbdmd.gov.in/Civil_Defence/CD_Default.aspx or wbpolice.gov.in.