Direct link to check Calcutta University Result 2019 for B.Com Part 1 exam

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Dec 13: The Calcutta University Result 2019 for B.Com Part 1 exam has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result was declared by the University of Calcutta for B.Com Part 1 (Honours/General) exams.

Below we are providing you the steps to check the results. Alternately you could also click on the direct link to check the results. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check results: http://wbresults.nic.in/curesult2019/cures_bcom_p1_2019.htm

How to check Calcutta University Result 2019 for B.Com Part 1 exam:

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout