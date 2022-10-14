Cracks in 10 houses due to Metro tunnel work

'Communal riots common': WB oppn leader writes to HM for CRPF deployment after Mominpur violence

Kolkata

oi-PTI

Kolkata, Oct 14: At least 10 houses developed cracks on Friday morning in the Bowbazar area here following water seepage during work in the East-West Metro tunnel, a senior official said.

Residents of these houses located at Madan Dutta Lane were being shifted to nearby hotels, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) general manager, administration, AK Nandy said.

Ten houses have developed cracks owing to some water seepage during work in the tunnel, he said.

Nandy said efforts were on to arrest the seepage.

Buildings in the bowbazar area in central Kolkata developed cracks twice earlier during tunnelling work, leading to delay in completion of the the East West metro project.

KMRC is the executing agency for the East West metro project.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:42 [IST]