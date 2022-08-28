YouTube
  • search
Trending Noida twin towers demolition Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Centre appoints 9 Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of Calcutta HC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Aug 28: Nine judicial officers were on Sunday elevated as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court, the law ministry said.

    Centre appoints 9 Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of Calcutta HC

    According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, the nine new additional judges have been appointed for a period of two years.

    Freebie case referred to 3-judge Bench by Supreme CourtFreebie case referred to 3-judge Bench by Supreme Court

    Usually, additional judges are appointed for two years and then elevated as permanent judges.

    Those appointed are Biswaroop Chowdhury, Partha Sarathi Sen, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Apurba Sinha Ray and Md Shabbar Rashidi, in that order of seniority.

    Comments

    More kolkata News  

    Read more about:

    calcutta high court

    Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 13:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X