Centre appoints 9 Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Aug 28: Nine judicial officers were on Sunday elevated as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court, the law ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, the nine new additional judges have been appointed for a period of two years.

Usually, additional judges are appointed for two years and then elevated as permanent judges.

Those appointed are Biswaroop Chowdhury, Partha Sarathi Sen, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Apurba Sinha Ray and Md Shabbar Rashidi, in that order of seniority.

Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 13:23 [IST]