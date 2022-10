Cattle scam: CBI files chargesheet against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in court

Kolkata

pti-PTI

Kolkata, Oct 07: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted a 35-page chargesheet in a CBI court in Asansol against Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the agency in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal, currently in judicial remand, is lodged in Asansol correctional home. The TMC's Birbhum district president was arrested on August 11 from his residence at Bolpur by a team of CBI sleuths for allegedly not cooperating in its investigation into the cattle smuggling case.

The ruling party leader had skipped appearing before the CBI officers at its Nizam Palace office for his questioning on several occasions prior to the arrest.