YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Cattle scam: CBI files chargesheet against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Oct 07: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted a 35-page chargesheet in a CBI court in Asansol against Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the agency in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

    TMC files complaint with NHRC in Gujarat public flogging caseTMC files complaint with NHRC in Gujarat public flogging case

    Mondal, currently in judicial remand, is lodged in Asansol correctional home. The TMC's Birbhum district president was arrested on August 11 from his residence at Bolpur by a team of CBI sleuths for allegedly not cooperating in its investigation into the cattle smuggling case.

    Anubrata Mondal
    Anubrata Mondal

    The ruling party leader had skipped appearing before the CBI officers at its Nizam Palace office for his questioning on several occasions prior to the arrest.

    Comments

    More kolkata News  

    Read more about:

    cbi chargesheet cattle smuggling tmc politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X