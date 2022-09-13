BJP's Nabanna Chalo throws traffic out of gear in Kolkata

Bengal artists in fix as Centre's thermocol ban comes just ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Sep 13: Massive snarls and congestion were seen on Tuesday as traffic was diverted from many roads in central Kolkata owing to Bengal BJP's march to the secretariat.

The Howrah bridge, the Second Hoogly bridge and Esplanade were barricaded to prevent the BJP worker's movement.

The BJP is organising the mega 'Nabanna Cholo' rally to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the ruling TMC government.

Traffic thrown out of gear in Kolkata.

Nabanna march: Bengal BJP-police clash during protest march against TMC govt; several detained

Bridges shut off

Ferry services across Hooghly river suspended

Commuters headed towards Howrah station affected.

Earlier on Monday, Kolkata traffic police had issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads and routes.

Commuters are requested to avoid 2nd Hooghy bridge from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Howrah bridge from 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm on 13th Sept 2022.

Besides, goods vehicles will be restricted to ply within the city of Kolkata from 04:00 AM to 08:00 pm

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 15:38 [IST]