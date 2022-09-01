YouTube
    BJP wants WB unit to work 'unitedly' ahead of panchayat polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 1: The BJP has asked its West Bengal unit to keep aside internal differences and work in a united manner ahead of next year's panchayat elections in the state, party leaders said.

    The central leadership put forth this message at a three-day organisational meeting of the BJP near Kolkata, which concluded on Wednesday. Several senior party leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar and newly appointed state in-charge Sunil Bansal, attended the 'Prashikshan Shivir' at a resort in Rajarhat in North 24 Parganas district.

    BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh also participated in the concluding session. "During the meeting, the central leadership said the party has to work unitedly and keep aside internal differences.

    It should reflect collective leadership and responsibility. This message has to be percolated to the booth level," a senior state BJP leader said. Leaders of the BJP also stressed on the need to induct people who are willing to join the party, but maintained that a thorough screening process should be put in place. This was Bansal's first visit to Bengal after being given charge of the party’s state unit.

