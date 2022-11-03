YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    BJP leader asks West Bengal women to 'stock trishul' for safety

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Nov 03: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raju Banerjee in West Bengal has asked the women to stock 'trishul' (trident) at home for safety given the current state of affairs in West Bengal under the current government.

    BJP leader asks West Bengal women to stock trishul for safety
    Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raju Banerjee

    The BJP leader while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Jagadhatri Puja celebrations in Bengal's Baranagar on Tuesday night said, "The women supporting the Trinamool Congress are losing their lives in clashes among themselves. What will they do for our safety? Given the current state of affairs, our mothers and sisters should stock 'trishul' for their own safety."

    Trinamool leader shot dead in BengalTrinamool leader shot dead in Bengal

    Banerjee also said, "The steps that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking to preserve our culture at the global level, Bengal won't be behind. Bengal is not a state belonging to some other country, Bengal is an essential part of India. Only the laws that govern India will prevail here," as per an India Today article.

    BJP's national vice president was also present at the occasion.

    Comments

    More kolkata News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal bjp politics

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 12:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X