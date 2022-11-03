Man rapes 8-year-old to use her blood for removing obstacles to his marriage

BJP leader asks West Bengal women to 'stock trishul' for safety

Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 03: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raju Banerjee in West Bengal has asked the women to stock 'trishul' (trident) at home for safety given the current state of affairs in West Bengal under the current government.

The BJP leader while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Jagadhatri Puja celebrations in Bengal's Baranagar on Tuesday night said, "The women supporting the Trinamool Congress are losing their lives in clashes among themselves. What will they do for our safety? Given the current state of affairs, our mothers and sisters should stock 'trishul' for their own safety."

Banerjee also said, "The steps that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking to preserve our culture at the global level, Bengal won't be behind. Bengal is not a state belonging to some other country, Bengal is an essential part of India. Only the laws that govern India will prevail here," as per an India Today article.

BJP's national vice president was also present at the occasion.

