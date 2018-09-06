  • search

Bengali actress Payel Chakraborty found dead in a Siliguri hotel

    Kolkata, Sep 6: Bengali actress Payel Chakraborty was on Wednesday evening found dead in a hotel room in West Bengal's Siliguri.

    Chakraborty, who was supposed to go to Sikkim's capital Gangtok, had checked into the hotel on Tuesday.

    The reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained. The police have launched a probe into the matter. Some reports say that she might have committed suicide. Her body has been sent for post mortem.

    The 36-year-old has acted in a number of television serials and films. She started in shows like "Chokher Tara Tui" and "Goenda Ginni" and had recently moved to films, said reports.

    On Wednesday, the hotel staff knocked the door of her room several times. When there was no response, the staff informed the police who then broke open the door amd found Payal dead.

    Chakraborty's father Prabir Guha has stated that she was suffering from mental stress. Primafacie police believe it is a case of suicide, reported DNA.

