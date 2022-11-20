YouTube
    Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma who survived cancer dies at 24 due to multiple cardiac arrests

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Nov 20: In a news that has come as a shock to Bengal TV audience, 24-year-old actress Aindrila Sharma died at the age of 24 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests.

    Aindrila Sharma suffered multiple cardiac arrests last night and she was given CPR, The Times of India reported citing sources. However, she breathed her last 12.59 pm today.

    She was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Howrah and her condition had remained critical.

    It has to be noted that Sharma was a cancer survivor and made her comeback to acting after being declared cancer free.

    Aindrila Sharma is a popular actress among Bengali audience. She started her career with TV show 'Jhumur' and worked in the daily soaps like 'Jiyon Kathi' and 'Jibon Jyoti'.

    She was also seen in web series 'Bhagar' recently which also starred beau Sabyasachi.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 16:30 [IST]
    X