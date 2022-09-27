840 new dengue cases reported in Bengal in a day

YouTube
    By
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 27: Dengue cases in West Bengal continued to rise with the state health department reporting 840 new infections on Monday.

    Health officials and doctors urged people to be cautious and take preventive measures like not allowing water to accumulate and using mosquito nets, among others, according to news agency PTI.

    Dengue cases in Bengal

    The new cases were detected after testing 7,682 samples, the health department said.

    At present, 541 patients are admitted at government hospitals with the disease.

    Most of the cases have been reported from North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 8:33 [IST]
