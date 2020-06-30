Kerala SSLC Result 2020 declared

Kocchi, June 30: Kerala SSLC Result 2020 has been declared on June 30, 2020.The 10th Kerala board result can bechecked on board's official website.

Kerala SSLC result is based on nine point grading system. The grading is done in a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who score grade D or below have to appear again for compartment exam, known as 'Save A Year' exam in Kerala.

Due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19, the SSLC exams were postponed from March to May. The pending exams were later held from May 26 to May 30. Over 13 lakh students in SSLC, +1 and +2 appeared for the exams held under strict health protocols.

Official websites to check: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

SSLC Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link activated for SSLC Result 2020 - a new window would open.

On the new window, enter your roll nmber and submit.

Your score would be visible on the screen.

Keep a copy of it for further reference