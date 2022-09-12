Kerala Lottery result today: Check winning numbers for Win Win W 684 for Sep 12

Boy dies after being hit by MEMU train in Kerala's Thrissur

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Sep 12: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Win-Win Lottery W 684 Result' on Monday.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Prize Money:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Prize-

Rs :75,00,000/-

WB 245714 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: CHANDRASHEKHAR B

Agency No.: A 3379

Prize- Rs. 8,000/-

WA 245714 WC 245714

WD 245714 WE 245714

WF 245714 WG 245714

WH 245714 WJ 245714

WK 245714 WL 245714 WM 245714

2nd Prize-

Rs :5,00,000/-

WC 588685 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: THARA

Agency No.: E 7379

3rd Prize-

Rs :1,00,000/-

WA 521458

WB 739675

WC 731495

WD 117554

WE 177564

WF 503895

WG 134022

WH 591660

WJ 994687

WK 753188

WL 457958

WM 957154

4th Prize-

Rs. 5,000/-

0811 0931 0981 1387 2830 2834 3366 3382 4582 4985 5666 6007 6630 7450 7481 8982 9327 9588

5th Prize-

Rs. 2,000/-

2028 2260 4873 5393 5922 6064 8467 8884 9171 9722

6th Prize-

Rs. 1,000/-

0115 0948 1655 2488 2574 2766 2808 4484 4597 4764 4841 4938 8883 9689

7th Prize-

Rs. 500/-

0281 0847 2882 5839 0875 6122 9436 4945 2885 2926 6047 8753 8061 1013 1511 2949 3233 8019 8812 7287 2721 9509 6841 5480 4738 5924 1666 1754 6507 4458 0983 6220 6972 6228 5478 7060 9227 8511 5333 5314 2960 1760 2557 9573 2735 4626 7493 4476 6862 8236 9950 1356 4647 1525 7159 8981 2136 8791 3224 6113 8582 8960 7552 0146 8491 6864 6197 2819 2326 1193 4526 5104 7560 9974 0215 0874 3547 4865 5451 4553 4905 5088

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Win-Win W 684' Result Today 12-9-22

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 15:48 [IST]