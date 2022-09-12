YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check winning numbers for Win Win W 684 for Sep 12

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Sep 12: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Win-Win Lottery W 684 Result' on Monday.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check winning numbers for Win Win W 684 for Sep 12

    Prize Money:
    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
    2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    7th Prize: Rs 500
    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Check the winning numbers:
    1st Prize-
    Rs :75,00,000/-

    WB 245714 (ALAPPUZHA)
    Agent Name: CHANDRASHEKHAR B
    Agency No.: A 3379

    Prize- Rs. 8,000/-
    WA 245714 WC 245714
    WD 245714 WE 245714
    WF 245714 WG 245714
    WH 245714 WJ 245714
    WK 245714 WL 245714 WM 245714

    2nd Prize-
    Rs :5,00,000/-
    WC 588685 (ERNAKULAM)
    Agent Name: THARA
    Agency No.: E 7379

    3rd Prize-
    Rs :1,00,000/-
    WA 521458
    WB 739675
    WC 731495
    WD 117554
    WE 177564
    WF 503895
    WG 134022
    WH 591660
    WJ 994687
    WK 753188
    WL 457958
    WM 957154

    4th Prize-
    Rs. 5,000/-
    0811 0931 0981 1387 2830 2834 3366 3382 4582 4985 5666 6007 6630 7450 7481 8982 9327 9588

    5th Prize-
    Rs. 2,000/-
    2028 2260 4873 5393 5922 6064 8467 8884 9171 9722

    6th Prize-
    Rs. 1,000/-
    0115 0948 1655 2488 2574 2766 2808 4484 4597 4764 4841 4938 8883 9689

    7th Prize-
    Rs. 500/-
    0281 0847 2882 5839 0875 6122 9436 4945 2885 2926 6047 8753 8061 1013 1511 2949 3233 8019 8812 7287 2721 9509 6841 5480 4738 5924 1666 1754 6507 4458 0983 6220 6972 6228 5478 7060 9227 8511 5333 5314 2960 1760 2557 9573 2735 4626 7493 4476 6862 8236 9950 1356 4647 1525 7159 8981 2136 8791 3224 6113 8582 8960 7552 0146 8491 6864 6197 2819 2326 1193 4526 5104 7560 9974 0215 0874 3547 4865 5451 4553 4905 5088

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    Kerala: One killed, 58 injured as bus topples down from hillKerala: One killed, 58 injured as bus topples down from hill

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Comments

    More kochi News  

    Read more about:

    lottery kerala

    Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 15:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X