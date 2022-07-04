27-Year-od woman gangraped in lodge in Kochi for 3 days, one arrested

Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Win Win W-675' prize money and winning numbers

Kochi, July 4: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of 'Win-Win Lottery W 675 Result' on Monday at 3 pm today.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 3 pm and the official results will be out after 4 pm.

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Win-Win W 675 Result Today 04-7-22'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

