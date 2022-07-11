Kerala Lottery result Today: Check 'Win-Win Lottery 676' prize money and winning numbers

YouTube
    Kochi, July 11: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of 'Win-Win Lottery 676 Result' on Monday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    • 1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
    • 2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    • 3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    • 4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    • 5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    • 6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    • 7th Prize: Rs 500
    • 8th Prize: Rs 100
    • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
    winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 11:25 [IST]
