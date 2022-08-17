India
    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery result date, time and prize money

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Aug 17: A lottery ticket can change your life. Especially, if you have purchased Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper, your forturne might change overnight.

    This special Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery is priced at Rs 500 per ticket, but the winner of the first prize will get Rs 25 crore. The winner of the second prize will get Rs 5 crore while the third prize is Rs 1 crore.

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery result date, time and prize money

    Prize Money

    1st Prize: Rs 25 crore
    2nd Prize: Rs 5 crore
    3rd Prize: Rs 1 crpre
    4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    5th Prize: Rs 5,000
    6th Prize: Rs 3,000
    7th Prize: Rs 2,000
    8th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Date, Time and How to Check
    The result will be announced on Thursday afternoon at 2 pm.

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 17:21 [IST]
    X