Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-332' winning numbers list for Sep 27
Kochi, Sep 27: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-332' on Tuesday at 3 pm.
The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Check the Winning Numbers:
1st Price - Rs. 75,00,000/-
SN 541742 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: P NOUSHAD
Agency No: D 3933
Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
SO 541742 SP 541742
SR 541742 SS 541742
ST 541742 SU 541742
SV 541742 SW 541742
SX 541742 SY 541742 SZ 541742
2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-
SN 305091 (ADIMALY)
Agent Name: M PARVATHY MUTHU
Agency No: Y 2350
3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-
0211 0438 0583 0694 0777 1436 1517 1650 3491 5861 6791 6807 7367 7427 9121 9193 9647 9955
4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-
0528 1094 1095 2014 2613 3372 4486 5856 6671 7339
5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-
0564 0587 1365 4140 5251 5330 6006 6304 6553 6584 6919 7042 7444 8146 8223 8254 8847 8895 8934 9075
6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-
0202 0413 0425 0578 0584 0805 0821 0956 0964 1225 1576 1777 1979 2152 2164 2460 2464 2586 2650 2683 2752 2865 3012 3443 3559 3592 3778 4031 4090 4173 4476 4718 4876 5548 5665 6297 6695 6891 7029 7032 7159 7240 7266 7509 7658 7878 8101 8625 8882 9173 9277 9876
Where to check the result?
- Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
- On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi SS-331' Result Today 06-09-2022
- Click the link and it will take you to the result page
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.