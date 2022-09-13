Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-330' winning numbers list for Sep 13

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Sep 13: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-330' on Tuesday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 200

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 75,00,000/-

SS 989679

Former Kerala minister N M Joseph passes away

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

SN 989679 SO 989679

SP 989679 SR 989679

ST 989679 SU 989679

SV 989679 SW 989679

SX 989679 SY 989679 SZ 989679

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

SO 846500 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: MAHESWARI

Agency No: Q 7376

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

2938 8074 2783 1517 7821 5175 4483 0136 9865 2547 5091 2275 5927 7585 9036 4501 2161 7576

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

2668 4110 5029 5043 5085 6103 7804 8260 9509 9878

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0355 0462 0908 1503 1583 2078 2874 3006 3026 4051 4556 6755 6978 7302 7493 7754 8124 9155 9385 9741

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0102 0148 0164 0466 0623 0637 1038 1425 1605 1918 2061 2193 2302 2526 2529 2625 2635 2903 2980 3372 3802 3841 4453 4574 4575 4831 4905 5229 5675 5715 6228 6515 6641 6944 7195 7237 7478 7512 7841 7963 8371 8422 8425 8601 8858 9159 9312 9501 9520 9583 9642 9825

7th Price - Rs. 200/-

0572 0611 2749 3125 3231 3330 3776 3903 4136 4596 4876 5103 5111 5130 5170 5201 5270 5281 5496 6157 6287 6543 6559 7008 7183 7282 7601 7619 7780 7976 8246 8766 8938 8988 9094 9231 9232 9264 9302 9319 9406 9576 9622 9845 9857

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0348 4184 3430 6015 6596 4585 5837 1698 7335 7952 7962 8533 5458 2930 2557 6950 9551 7464 5146 1765 4268 7522 7878 5340 1167 0339 0249 8802 2059 6341 4210 0835 6445 5311 4565 2494 4835 5453 9820 8419 2673 2551 9577 4518 6620 5833 7444 4477 5168 3911 2831 0012 4894 7209 6197 5780 9537 5751 4563 8571 0091 4882 3338 2300 0089 5360 5472 6649 5086 9889 8150 3823 5916 7147 5917 1174 7245 8566 7823 1837 9361 8598 4835 7232 3385 6826 1906 9403

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi SS-329' Result Today 06-09-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.