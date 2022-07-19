Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-322' winning numbers for July 19

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, July 19: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-322' on Tuesday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 200

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 75,00,000/-

SX 699259 (KANHANGAD)

Agent Name: PREETHA JAYACHANDRAN

Agency No: S 833

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

SN 699259 SO 699259

SP 699259 SR 699259

SS 699259 ST 699259

SU 699259 SV 699259

SW 699259 SY 699259 SZ 699259

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

SZ 453912 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K

Agency No: T 3830

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0975 1104 3808 4202 4962 5150 5711 6000 6346 6939 7464 7501 7587 8315 8531 8767 8879 9117

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0226 0587 0667 2317 3410 5324 5867 6804 6983 8015

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0537 0739 0848 1518 1566 3173 3651 4480 4814 5087 5424 5948 5973 7244 7303 7650 7868 8691 8803 9979

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

0582 1364 1466 1697 1717 1819 1897 1943 2163 2264 2655 2699 3007 3015 3140 3751 3839 4144 4314 4619 4802 4909 4910 5435 5580 5634 5643 5967 6259 6396 6572 6722 6728 6793 6859 7107 7299 7400 7605 7841 7920 8038 8101 8318 8494 8774 8810 8916 9016 9303 9325 9614

7th Price - Rs. 200/-

0229 0570 0618 1229 1336 1495 1576 2066 2197 2219 2366 2619 2765 2773 3370 3752 4349 4497 4805 5717 5819 5932 6154 6216 6587 6946 7469 7502 7545 7559 7583 7798 7962 8050 8079 8200 8312 8395 8471 8627 9213 9272 9421 9436 9651

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0263 0583 8474 2223 0338 0478 4396 1120 8927 6311 9482 6031 8348 8448 5133 7264 5445 9959 8441 9516 2790 9875 3329 9684 3596 7080 3345 1919 9969 9606 3847 1795 5722 3471 7663 0947 9531 0184 7574 0809 6092 6948 0252 9282 8808 5225 3319 1774 6182 2661 1074 1910 2062 4559 6263 7402 4611 7970 7119 2600 0193 7353 1471 6852 9925 5842 7651 9632 6006 1992 4489 7717 2542 7144 1382 9158 1186 2047 6610 6580 4524 5708 4956 8615 1887 8495 3798 9846 3371 6954 7903 6116 7235 7544 1730 9550 8117 6070 0747 6716 2703 9549 9370 0697 3340 6413 9853 2229 9283 9204 3089 9323 6968 2981 8044 2189 4520 6697 1986 2941 1182 8306 8165 7810 0540 1807

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi SS-322' Result Today 19-07-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 16:58 [IST]