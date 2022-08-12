India
    Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Nirmal NR 289' winning numbers for August 12

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Aug 12: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of 'Nirmal NR 289' on Friday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check Nirmal NR 289 winning numbers for August 12

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
    2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    6th Prize: Rs 500
    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    lottery kerala

    Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 10:37 [IST]
    X