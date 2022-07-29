YouTube
    Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Nirmal NR 287' winning numbers for July 29

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, July 29: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Nirmal NR 287' on Friday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check Nirmal NR 287 winning numbers for July 29

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    Check the winning numbers:

    1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-
    NY 101116 (IDUKKI)
    Agent Name: SALIL S
    Agency No.: Y 4701

    Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

    NN 101116 NO 101116 NP 101116 NR 101116
    NS 101116
    NT 101116 NU 101116 NV 101116 NW 101116 NX 101116
    NZ 101116

    2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

    NY 268012 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
    Agent Name: SHAKEEL K V
    Agency No.: R 6757

    3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

    1)NN 588842 (MALAPPURAM)
    2) NO 688056 (CHERTHALA)
    3) NP 500491 (WAYANADU)
    4) NR 157795 (KANNUR)
    5) NS 930736 (PUNALUR)
    6) NT 719818 (PAYYANUR)
    7) NU 829940 (IDUKKI)
    8) NV 249784 (KOTTAYAM)
    9) NW 570404 (PALAKKAD)
    10) NX 283267 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
    11) NY 207772 (THRISSUR)
    12) NZ 222530 (KASARAGOD)

    4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

    0536 0552 1771 1981 2571
    2619 2701 2939 4969 5143
    5807 6260 7217 7252 7271
    7283 7635 9767

    5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

    1065 1394 1507 1827 2302
    2523 2582 2746 2994 3311
    3451 3493 3626 3880 4105
    4283 4816 4970 4977 5130
    5419 5736 6027 6429 6489
    6558 7475 7651 8141 8328
    8414 8730 9365 9448 9502
    9507

    6th Price - Rs. 500/-

    0144 0322 0331 0359 0411
    0676 0743 0800 0848 1045
    1155 1293 1386 1463 1547
    1592 1626 1931 1978 2185
    2197 2199 2213 2349 2544
    2599 2731 2943 2945 3303
    3316 3324 3331 3425 3483
    3584 3689 3910 4017 4031
    4060 4182 4411 4808 4831
    5036 5205 5206 5285 5318
    6392 6516 6583 6872 6921
    7146 7265 7337 7350 7531
    7564 7733 7791 7799 8288
    8367 8588 8656 8692 8716
    8825 9006 9045 9081 9227
    9336 9539 9626 9883

    7th Price - Rs. 100/-

    0069 0211 0216 0278 0318
    0370 0482 0575 0616 0739
    0861 0899 0948 0979 1102
    1115 1134 1285 1351 1456
    1486 1526 1627 1802 1996
    2012 2040 2084 2143 2188
    2323 2452 2456 2602 2709
    2727 2944 2962 3328 3692
    3913 4005 4043 4133 4249
    4274 4529 4536 4554 4555
    4576 4610 4738 4789 4798
    4942 5003 5153 5363 5570
    5606 5636 5640 5762 5791
    5840 5846 5851 5854 5910
    6030 6068 6073 6095 6157
    6183 6238 6327 6353 6388
    6417 6565 6607 6614 6626
    6776 6888 7081 7083 7244
    7262 7298 7407 7565 7595
    7719 7877 7954 8014 8140
    8158 8183 8268 8419 8500
    8505 8580 8594 8779 8804
    8892 9046 9087 9091 9111
    9385 9432 9565 9735 9741
    9822 9980

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Story first published: Friday, July 29, 2022, 17:05 [IST]
    X