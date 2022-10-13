Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya Plus KN 441' winning numbers list for Oct 13

It is a very cruel thing: KK Shailaja on Kerala 'human sacrifice' case

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Oct 13: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya Plus KN 441' on Thursday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/-

PR 575808 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: SUNIL KUMAR T N

Agency No.: K 7539

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

PN 575808 PO 575808

PP 575808 PS 575808

PT 575808 PU 575808

PV 575808 PW 575808

PX 575808 PY 575808 PZ 575808

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/-

PR 508094 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: MANIKANTAN K

Agency No.: T 9136

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

PN 241724

PO 708666

PP 886345

PR 123464

PS 587552

PT 230962

PU 601389

PV 210739

PW 187388

PX 823745

PY 413367

PZ 322748

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

0472 1680 2352 2611 2761 3226 3728 4219 5134 5286 6180 6184 6877 7619 8248 9440 9543 9942

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0412 0541 0562 1493 1575 1834 2794 3167 3290 3385 3853 3932 4047 4139 4397 4766 5059 5369 5656 6108 6130 6348 7004 7102 7140 7429 7566 8036 8703 8985 9036 9179 9505 9621

6th Prize Rs.500/-

0063 0115 0384 0493 0527 0536 1028 1155 1224 1262 1425 1436 1528 1666 1684 1839 2018 2416 2905 3004 3124 3354 3721 4157 4325 4407 4579 4615 4709 4725 4792 5147 5157 5180 5231 5305 5308 5352 5382 5701 5712 5730 5862 6090 6154 6223 6284 6313 6341 6359 6423 6527 6574 6713 6979 7119 7166 7319 7510 7540 7554 7565 7749 7764 7792 7962 8093 8191 8405 8785 8942 9144 9152 9240 9375 9668 9759 9796 9797 9991

7th Prize Rs.100/-

0426 1649 4524 7631 1178 8701 5270 6836 6911 7129 8414 3659 1641 8214 6955 6243 0136 9927 0604 7511 9553 0865 4599 7442 0926 3623 9716 8468 1217 7924 9396 6365 8328 8982 7595 9601 7324 5519 8380 6474 1769 8961 2518 0709 6444 8896 0489 9589 7929 8718 4314 2970 7611 3242 1889 4883 9494 1274 2544 0743 4785 7621 0561 2103 8465 1519 6127 5010 0446 7344 1321 5302 7969 6415 3756 3838 2971 9477 6551 1878 1244 5076 0220 7258 0270 3892 7490 9159 3796 7745 2605 5667 2677 1546 2920 2032 7546 8476 1018 5335 0810 8617 0236 3825 8245 9806 3345 6731 2500 5736 8872 4747 2019 5918 5252 2157 3579 5124 7574 2991 5476 4643 6238 0934 2817 7288

Where to check the result?

Netizen can find the results on the official website of Kerala lottery.

Enter: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Kerala Lottery 13-10-2022'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 16:15 [IST]