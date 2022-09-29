Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya Plus KN 439' winning numbers list for September 29

Man takes refuge on tree top for over 1 hour to escape wild elephants

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Sep 29: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya Plus KN 439' on Thursday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

PX 168155 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name:MANEESH P M

Agency No:R 1036

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

PN 168155 PO 168155

PP 168155 PR 168155

PS 168155 PT 168155

PU 168155 PV 168155

PW 168155 PY 168155 PZ 168155

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

PU 302740 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name:BHAVEESH B P

Agency No:C 3818

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

PN 155242

PO 303461

PP 398057

PR 159296

PS 350527

PT 273451

PU 634074

PV 312287

PW 758417

PX 762430

PY 478463

PZ 355199

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0157 0456 0680 0847 0902 1726 1747 1794 1908 4736 5118 5439 6042 6242 8338 8856 8863 9630

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0590 0801 0847 1397 1749 1778 1824 1829 1832 1910 2053 2960 3002 3213 3797 4542 4682 4859 4878 5007 5531 5682 5823 6397 6416 6532 7424 7502 7713 7970 8734 8850 8962 8964 9177

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

0030 0040 0165 0208 0262 0449 0515 0522 0546 0935 0983 1072 1162 1258 1373 1498 1739 1766 1839 1856 2309 2324 2371 2377 2530 2540 2726 2793 3419 3539 3551 3672 4516 4591 4634 4684 4843 4872 5091 5138 5146 5162 5373 5643 5773 5849 6174 6288 6445 6473 6945 7009 7037 7099 7111 7153 7165 7229 7446 7729 8081 8143 8159 8262 8290 8340 8549 8561 8658 8797 8867 9265 9344 9452 9503 9520 9672 9682 9928 9983

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

0021 0073 0228 0378 0534 0641 0655 0656 0691 0774 0777 0794 0837 0980 1029 1069 1119 1457 1459 1473 1533 1751 1789 1798 1919 2001 2062 2607 2615 2850 2883 2885 2911 3031 3225 3349 3414 3428 3475 3532 3569 3573 3574 3660 3786 3791 3816 3833 4420 4518 4600 4664 4690 4727 4808 5092 5213 5337 5353 5381 5500 5513 5658 5663 5812 5822 5981 6023 6253 6276 6391 6417 6425 6428 6477 6564 6581 6724 6806 6810 7061 7121 7138 7173 7195 7227 7287 7314 7341 7570 7629 7634 7823 7904 7995 8096 8205 8214 8236 8292 8392 8507 8559 8582 8638 8723 8748 8777 8831 9103 9146 9200 9245 9288 9360 9411 9484 9611 9621 9627 9699 9742 9761 9798 9898 9999

Where to check the result?

Netizen can find the results on the official website of Kerala lottery.

Enter: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya Plus KN 439' Result Today 29-9-22

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 18:31 [IST]