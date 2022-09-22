Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya Plus KN 438' winning numbers list for September 22
Kochi, Sep 22: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya Plus KN 438' on Thursday at 3 pm.
The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-
PB 768444
Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
PA 768444 PC 768444
PD 768444 PE 768444
PF 768444 PG 768444
PH 768444 PJ 768444
PK 768444 PL 768444 PM 768444
2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-
PE 102572
3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-
PA 824342
PB 919544
PC 755461
PD 758735
PE 366207
PF 759269
PG 425228
PH 395436
PJ 727571
PK 233480
PL 104203
PM 385216
Where to check the result?
- Netizen can find the results on the official website of Kerala lottery.
- Enter: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
- On the home page, Find 'Karunya Plus KN 438' Result Today 22-9-22
- Click the link and it will take you to the result page
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.