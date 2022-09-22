Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya Plus KN 438' winning numbers list for September 22

No dispute that Rahul Gandhi should take up the post: Kerala MP on Cong prez polls

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Sep 22: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya Plus KN 438' on Thursday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

PB 768444

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

PA 768444 PC 768444

PD 768444 PE 768444

PF 768444 PG 768444

PH 768444 PJ 768444

PK 768444 PL 768444 PM 768444

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

PE 102572

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

PA 824342

PB 919544

PC 755461

PD 758735

PE 366207

PF 759269

PG 425228

PH 395436

PJ 727571

PK 233480

PL 104203

PM 385216

Where to check the result?

Netizen can find the results on the official website of Kerala lottery.

Enter: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya Plus KN 438' Result Today 22-9-22

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 16:00 [IST]