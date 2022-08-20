Kerala Lottery result Today: Check 'Karunya KR-563' winning numbers list for August 20

Sexual harassment charge will not prima facie stand when woman was wearing 'provocative dresses': Kerala court

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Aug 20: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya KR-563' on Saturday.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

KU 670349 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: T M GOPALAKRISHNAN

Agency No. : R 5682

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

KN 670349 KO 670349 KP 670349 KR 670349 KS 670349

KT 670349 KV 670349 KW 670349 KX 670349 KY 670349

KZ 670349

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

KX 282832 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: N RADHA

Agency No. : P 1971

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

KN 471137 (ERNAKULAM)

2) KO 594995 (IDUKKI)

3) KP 905762 (KOTTAYAM)

4) KR 283899 (CHERTHALA)

5) KS 803322 (THIRUR)

6) KT 433735 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

7) KU 872737 (THRISSUR)

8) KV 571638 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

9) KW 973614 (KOZHIKKODE)

10) KX 878061 (KARUNAGAPALLY)

11) KY 550685 (ADIMALY)

12) KZ 457937 (PUNALUR)

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

1161 1242 1547 2010 2178

2208 2344 3795 3971 4156

4716 6415 6777 6782 6891

7403 9692 9739

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0169 0266 0347 2018 2096

4533 5141 7507 7541 8690

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0873 1495 1524 1914 2149

6080 6195 6818 7029 7422

7534 7663 7886 9829

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0241 0354 0489 0637 0733

0786 0926 1031 1072 1114

1274 1277 1344 1373 1674

2109 2308 2448 2585 2781

2830 2994 3185 3230 3366

3489 3839 3855 3866 3900

3909 3954 4007 4046 4105

4157 4198 4279 4290 4594

4713 4792 5116 5176 5246

5310 5487 5883 5950 5957

6063 6568 6867 7003 7334

7362 7390 7430 7506 7526

7529 7549 7582 7649 7855

7875 7899 7901 8042 8044

8116 8309 8528 9178 9312

9403 9490 9645 9741 9964

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0126 0127 0173 0275 0299

0504 0523 0531 0625 0658

0665 0842 0867 0891 1005

1110 1172 1317 1372 1469

1630 1661 1723 1736 1765

1795 1860 2024 2030 2140

2190 2320 2493 2513 2591

2628 2684 2726 2740 2743

2770 3027 3226 3305 3436

3549 3649 3665 3781 3887

4028 4160 4283 4312 4473

4587 4697 4771 4813 4822

4823 4867 5058 5166 5288

5330 5360 5395 5460 5819

5882 5906 5918 5953 5954

5971 6098 6190 6269 6333

6456 6487 6600 6601 6733

6843 6949 6983 7002 7020

7025 7052 7107 7162 7222

7420 7704 7757 7824 7827

7846 7930 8010 8092 8172

8299 8340 8415 8449 8570

8805 8864 8937 8942 9049

9063 9173 9249 9435 9558

9699 9728 9867 9877

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-563' Result Today 20-6-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.