Kerala Lottery result Today: Check 'Karunya KR-563' winning numbers list for August 20
Kochi, Aug 20: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya KR-563' on Saturday.
The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Check the Winning Numbers:
1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-
KU 670349 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: T M GOPALAKRISHNAN
Agency No. : R 5682
Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
KN 670349 KO 670349 KP 670349 KR 670349 KS 670349
KT 670349 KV 670349 KW 670349 KX 670349 KY 670349
KZ 670349
2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-
KX 282832 (PATTAMBI)
Agent Name: N RADHA
Agency No. : P 1971
3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-
KN 471137 (ERNAKULAM)
2) KO 594995 (IDUKKI)
3) KP 905762 (KOTTAYAM)
4) KR 283899 (CHERTHALA)
5) KS 803322 (THIRUR)
6) KT 433735 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
7) KU 872737 (THRISSUR)
8) KV 571638 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
9) KW 973614 (KOZHIKKODE)
10) KX 878061 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
11) KY 550685 (ADIMALY)
12) KZ 457937 (PUNALUR)
4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-
1161 1242 1547 2010 2178
2208 2344 3795 3971 4156
4716 6415 6777 6782 6891
7403 9692 9739
5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-
0169 0266 0347 2018 2096
4533 5141 7507 7541 8690
6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-
0873 1495 1524 1914 2149
6080 6195 6818 7029 7422
7534 7663 7886 9829
7th Price - Rs. 500/-
0241 0354 0489 0637 0733
0786 0926 1031 1072 1114
1274 1277 1344 1373 1674
2109 2308 2448 2585 2781
2830 2994 3185 3230 3366
3489 3839 3855 3866 3900
3909 3954 4007 4046 4105
4157 4198 4279 4290 4594
4713 4792 5116 5176 5246
5310 5487 5883 5950 5957
6063 6568 6867 7003 7334
7362 7390 7430 7506 7526
7529 7549 7582 7649 7855
7875 7899 7901 8042 8044
8116 8309 8528 9178 9312
9403 9490 9645 9741 9964
8th Price - Rs. 100/-
0126 0127 0173 0275 0299
0504 0523 0531 0625 0658
0665 0842 0867 0891 1005
1110 1172 1317 1372 1469
1630 1661 1723 1736 1765
1795 1860 2024 2030 2140
2190 2320 2493 2513 2591
2628 2684 2726 2740 2743
2770 3027 3226 3305 3436
3549 3649 3665 3781 3887
4028 4160 4283 4312 4473
4587 4697 4771 4813 4822
4823 4867 5058 5166 5288
5330 5360 5395 5460 5819
5882 5906 5918 5953 5954
5971 6098 6190 6269 6333
6456 6487 6600 6601 6733
6843 6949 6983 7002 7020
7025 7052 7107 7162 7222
7420 7704 7757 7824 7827
7846 7930 8010 8092 8172
8299 8340 8415 8449 8570
8805 8864 8937 8942 9049
9063 9173 9249 9435 9558
9699 9728 9867 9877
Where to check the result?
- Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
- On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-563' Result Today 20-6-2022
- Click the link and it will take you to the result page
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
Comparing wife with other woman, constant taunt on expectation is mental cruelty: Kerala HC
People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.