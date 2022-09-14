Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'AKSHAYA AK 566' winning numbers for Sep 14

Kochi, Sep 14: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 565' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Prize Money

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

AY 551395 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: UDAYAMMA

Agency No: A 5055

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

AN 551395 AO 551395

AP 551395 AR 551395

AS 551395 AT 551395

AU551395 AV 551395

AW 551395 AX 551395 AZ 551395

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

AO 534881 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: JIJIMON K T

Agency No: E 7113

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

AN 781589

AO 134512

AP 506922

AR 518115

AS 420342

AT 486616

AU 834579

AV 287569

AW 234151

AX 433911

AY 977638

AZ 478673

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0411 0692 0763 0766 0798 2592 3132 4066 4094 5140 5666 5935 6082 6095 6127 7118 7378 9281

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0394 0566 3235 7176 7296 7614 9538

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0363 0478 0877 1456 1780 1787 2147 2449 2580 2689 2989 3396 3842 3892 4589 5929 6288 6357 8141 8195 8799 9018 9422 9497 9574 9666

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0061 0080 0146 0296 0435 0508 0645 0672 0757 0831 0847 0903 0921 0942 1116 1216 1243 1502 1671 2026 2186 2348 2353 2383 2393 2398 2496 2501 2703 3008 3521 3827 4392 4597 4730 4941 4999 5076 5087 5523 5534 5548 5893 5999 6093 6535 6680 6721 6907 6913 6960 7017 7046 7564 8133 8191 8229 8367 8521 8606 8643 8663 8822 8982 9038 9523 9777 9816 9826 9849 9858 9992

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0017 0111 0153 0177 0232 0352 0414 0464 0467 0529 0695 0762 0826 0832 0922 0958 0968 1049 1242 1284 1292 1364 1721 1840 1977 2048 2102 2180 2311 2372 2533 2740 2768 2881 3038 3155 3511 3512 3530 3557 3598 3699 4075 4089 4211 4212 4308 4422 4758 4763 4770 4794 4802 4817 4844 4937 4948 5021 5113 5123 5150 5184 5200 5292 5305 5314 5466 5528 5659 5728 5756 5838 5992 6025 6098 6136 6323 6387 6406 6426 6547 6598 6714 6773 6794 6869 6948 6957 7003 7031 7053 7198 7210 7435 7512 7594 7605 7713 7725 7772 8108 8112 8212 8347 8380 8468 8583 8616 8722 9193 9221 9234 9243 9245 9261 9277 9279 9378 9408 9468 9715 9759 9828

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'AKSHAYA AK 566' Result Today 14-09-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

