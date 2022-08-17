India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'AKSHAYA AK 562' winning numbers for August 17

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Aug 17: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 562' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check AKSHAYA AK 562 winning numbers for August 17

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    Prize Money

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
    2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    7th Prize: Rs 500
    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    CBI questions Congress MP Venugopal questioned in Kerala solar scam caseCBI questions Congress MP Venugopal questioned in Kerala solar scam case

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Comments

    More kochi News  

    Read more about:

    lottery kerala

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X