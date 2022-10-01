Kerala Lottery result: Check 'Karunya KR-568' winning numbers for Oct 1

YouTube
    Kochi, Oct 01: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) on Saturday announced the results of 'Karunya KR-568' on Saturday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize receives Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    Check the winning numbers:
    1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-
    KS 194686
    Agent Name:
    Agency No:

    Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
    KN 194686 KO 194686
    KP 194686 KR 194686
    KT 194686 KU 194686
    KV 194686 KW 194686
    KX 194686 KY 194686 KZ 194686

    3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-
    KN 279798
    KO 362135
    KP 711505
    KR 441814
    KS 632642
    KT 369752
    KU 373683
    KV 125073
    KW 692431
    KX 755257
    KY 311823
    KZ 844794

    4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-
    0040 6153 2592 4593 3672 2060 0560 3791 5920 6017 9639 4276 4088 3798 2678 2172 9342 7837

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

