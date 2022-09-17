YouTube
    Kerala Lottery result: Check 'Karunya KR-567' winning numbers for September 17

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Sep 17: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) on Saturday announced the results of 'Karunya KR-567' on Saturday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize receives Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    Check the winning numbers:

    1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-
    KO 405241

    Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
    KN 405241 KP 405241
    KR 405241 KS 405241
    KT 405241 KU 405241
    KV 405241 KW 405241
    KX 405241 KY 405241 KZ 405241

    2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-
    KW 542349

    3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-
    KN 574687
    KO 740765
    KP 286617
    KR 892006
    KS 617224
    KT 753195
    KU 943710
    KV 509352
    KW 776428
    KX 244135
    KY 246891
    KZ 289088

    4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-
    8933 3124 6412 2505 2025 5938 1613 7990 7885 4891 2073 6763 4847 7047 6603 5497 0621...

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 15:38 [IST]
