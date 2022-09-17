Kerala Lottery result: Check 'Karunya KR-567' winning numbers for September 17

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Sep 17: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) on Saturday announced the results of 'Karunya KR-567' on Saturday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize receives Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

KO 405241

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

KN 405241 KP 405241

KR 405241 KS 405241

KT 405241 KU 405241

KV 405241 KW 405241

KX 405241 KY 405241 KZ 405241

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

KW 542349

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

KN 574687

KO 740765

KP 286617

KR 892006

KS 617224

KT 753195

KU 943710

KV 509352

KW 776428

KX 244135

KY 246891

KZ 289088

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

8933 3124 6412 2505 2025 5938 1613 7990 7885 4891 2073 6763 4847 7047 6603 5497 0621...

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-567' Result Today 17-09-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

Kerala lottery result: Check Onam Bumper (Thiruvonam) result date, time and prize money

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 15:38 [IST]