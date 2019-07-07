  • search
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Christian priest held for sexually assaulting children

    By PTI
    |

    Kochi, Jul 7: A 40-year-old Christian priest was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting inmates of a boys' home here, police said.

    George alias Jerry was arrested on a complaint lodged by the parents of the children who ran away from the home in Perumbadom near here on Saturday night when he allegedly attempted to sexually assault them, they said.

    Christian priest held for sexually assaulting children
    Representational Image

    He was the director of the boys' home which provided shelter and education for children from poor families.

    13, including 11 ex-cops convicted in jail inmate murder case

    The issue came to light when seven children ran away from the home and called their parents from a phone with the help of a person whom they met on a street Saturday night, police said.

    The priest has been charged under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

    More KOCHI News

    Read more about:

    priest sexual assualt kerala

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 12:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue