Kerala Bumper lottery result: Check winning numbers

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Oct 20: The result of Kerala bumper lottery will be announced on Thursday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 crore. The second prize is Rs 50 lakh while the third prize is Rs 5 lakh (12 prizes).

The winning numbers will be announced in 6 SERIES (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG).

The price of the ticket is Rs 250.

1st Prize: Rs 10 crore (1 number)

2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh (1 number)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh (12 numbers)

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh (54 numbers)

5th Prize: Rs 5,000 (19,440)

6th Prize: Rs 2,000

7th Prize: Rs 1,000

8th Prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: 500

Consolation Prize: 1 lakh (5 numbers)

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find "Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 Prize Structure"

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 13:42 [IST]