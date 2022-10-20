YouTube
    Kerala Bumper lottery result: Check winning numbers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Oct 20: The result of Kerala bumper lottery will be announced on Thursday.

    The winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 crore. The second prize is Rs 50 lakh while the third prize is Rs 5 lakh (12 prizes).

    The winning numbers will be announced in 6 SERIES (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG).

    The price of the ticket is Rs 250.

    1st Prize: Rs 10 crore (1 number)
    2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh (1 number)
    3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh (12 numbers)
    4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh (54 numbers)
    5th Prize: Rs 5,000 (19,440)
    6th Prize: Rs 2,000
    7th Prize: Rs 1,000
    8th Prize: Rs 500
    9th Prize: 500
    Consolation Prize: 1 lakh (5 numbers)

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    kerala lottery

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
