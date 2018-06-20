English

J&K: Omar Abdullah calls for quick elections 'to prevent horse-trading'

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday demanded early elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the BJP pulled out of the PDP-led government, forcing Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to resign.

    J&K: Omar Abdullah calls for quick elections to prevent horse-trading

    Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah said,''The J&K state assembly should be dissolved immediately & fresh elections should take place as soon as appropriate. The former DCM has admitted that BJP can't be trusted not to horsetrade for Govt formation.''

    The former chief minister was reacting to BJP leader and former deputy chief minister (DCM) Kavinder Gupta's reported statement that his party was "working on something".

    ''I don't think a new govt will be formed anytime soon. Uncertainties are there, but we are working on something & people will get to know about it,'' Gupta had said.

    Read more about:

    omar abdullah jammu and kashmir pdp mehbooba mufti nn vohra bjp

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 12:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue