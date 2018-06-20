J&K: Omar Abdullah calls for quick elections 'to prevent horse-trading'

Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday demanded early elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the BJP pulled out of the PDP-led government, forcing Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to resign.

Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah said,''The J&K state assembly should be dissolved immediately & fresh elections should take place as soon as appropriate. The former DCM has admitted that BJP can't be trusted not to horsetrade for Govt formation.''

The former chief minister was reacting to BJP leader and former deputy chief minister (DCM) Kavinder Gupta's reported statement that his party was "working on something".

''I don't think a new govt will be formed anytime soon. Uncertainties are there, but we are working on something & people will get to know about it,'' Gupta had said.

